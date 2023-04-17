A three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Davenport involved a city police vehicle.
The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd and Gaines streets, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Two people were sent to the hospital from the scene, but no additional details were immediately available.
As of 3:15 p.m., there was no obvious sign of the collision and traffic was traveling normally in all directions.
