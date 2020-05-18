Davenport pools will not open this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Davenport will not open Dohse, Fejervery, and Annie Wittenmyer Pools and Aquatic Centers this summer.

Over the past two months, City staff has continued to review guidelines for safe operations and accommodations to allow public swimming. With over 24,000 pool users each summer, there is still a high exposure potential for COVID-19, specifically in sanitation of all surfaces and with maintaining social distancing in the pool and during lifesaving situations.

"With the uncertainty of Covid-19 we feel that every precaution should be taken when considering the use of park spaces and facilities," Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said. "After careful review, we feel that keeping our pools closed is the best course of action for the safety of our community.

"We have made this decision as early as possible in order to allow our staff time to find other summer employment and for residents to plan for other recreational activities," he said.

Staff will continue to follow recommendations from public health authorities to determine if splashpads and sprayparks at Centennial, Peterson, Cork Hill, and Goose Creek Parks will be opened this summer.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 3 Angry 11