The city of Davenport is putting flood measures into place.
Here are the details.
The Mississippi River level in the Quad-Cities currently stands at 13.88 feet with a predicted crest of 16.4 feet on Saturday.
• South Concord Street has been closed between Utah Avenue and River Drive. Wapello and Miller avenues also are closed between Railroad Avenue and South Concord Street.
• Portions of Gaines Street south of River Drive, along with Beiderbecke and River drives, will become covered by floodwaters this week as the river rises.
• Significant closures are not expected, with the exception of the left westbound lane of River Drive between Gaines and Brown streets, which will remain closed until the river falls below 7 feet due to a void that has developed under the road.
• Credit Island will likely close to the public sometime Wednesday.
• The riverfront recreational trail between Credit Island and Marquette Street is closed due to water over the road. Additional portions of the trail will be impacted as the river level rises throughout the week.
• The boat docks at Marquette Landing may or may not remain in place for this flood event.
• Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Avenue, is available via Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello to Railroad avenues.
• Modern Woodmen Park remains open. Flood control measures will not be installed unless the river level significantly changes.
• The River’s Edge, the Freight House and Freight House Farmer’s Market, and Union Station will remain open for business.
• At this time the city anticipates the Red, White and Boom viewing, parking and exit plan will remain in place unless the rate of river level rise and recession change and/or portions of Beiderbecke or LeClaire Park would remain considerably wet or covered in water at the time of the event.
• At this time the city anticipates the Blues Fest will not be impacted unless the rate of river level rise and recession changes.
• Pumps have been, or will be set, and appropriate gates closed.
• Sandbags are available for pickup by individuals impacted at these river levels just outside the gate at the Public Works Marquette Facility located at 232 S. Marquette St.