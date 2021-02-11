 Skip to main content
Davenport Presidents Day closings
topical

Several Davenport offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

They include:

• All Davenport city offices and the Public Works Center

• Police Department front desk and records office  

• Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches  

• Vander Veer Conservatory

•  RiverCenter Administrative Office and the Adler Theatre box office

•  Compost Facility 

CitiBus service will be provided as usual and there will be no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

Also, River’s Edge facility will be open. 

Quad-City Times​

