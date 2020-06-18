Davenport promotes new Good Neighbor Project to bring people together

“Looking at today, we’ve got 20 percent reporting that they do spend time with their neighbors, so now it’s down to one in five who do spend time with their neighbors, so we’re losing a lot of opportunity by not having those relationships,” Lemke said.

Social cohesion benefits community members actively trust, include and cooperate with one another, she said. “The best way to start that is right in your own neighborhood with the people closest to you,” Lemke said.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the project was “all about building trust through community engagement, not just with the police department but with people’s neighbors and with the city. This is community policing at its best because neighbors will call us when they feel they need us, but it’s the neighborhood that’s engaged.”

Lemke said in the short time the program had been going there were about 26 neighborhoods involved.

“There are no rules or requirements for registration,” she said. Neighborhoods of any size anywhere in Davenport can sign up. People can define their neighborhood, and it can be as big or as small as they want it.

“The key is making connections and forming functioning groups,” Lemke said.