Davenport promotes new Good Neighbor Project to bring people together

Back in October, Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Harris, a member of the department’s NETS (Neighborhoods Energized to Succeed) program was looking for something that he could use to get neighborhoods to go beyond the “Neighborhood Watch” associations.
Harris said he was looking for something that would get the neighbors to interact as they had in years gone by, with block parties or just general get-togethers, as well as keeping an eye on other’s houses and children.
Talking to a group of about 40 people Thursday at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Harris said that in October while searching on line, he found the Good Neighbor Project in Madison, Wisconsin.
It was only the second meeting Harris has had about the new program as the first one was held just days before the COVID-19 lockdowns.
“Madison had a Neighborhood Watch Program, and they wanted to do something different and came up with the Good Neighbor Project,” Harris said. “We also had Neighborhood Watch, and through the years not as many neighborhoods were involved with it.
“When you think of the Neighborhood Watch name it’s personally not a name that I’m particularly fond of just because when people hear that they think of crime, and our neighborhoods are so much more than just crime.
“We do have crime in some of our neighborhoods,” Harris said. “But most importantly we have good neighbors, and we need to celebrate and support all the things that are going on in our neighborhoods.”
In March, the city piloted the program in Davenport with the Van Buren Park Neighborhood Association.
Jeff Banks is part of the Van Buren Park Neighborhood Association, and he said that two years ago their neighborhood was hit by car thefts, including his car, as well as a shots fired incident.
“We were looking at the Neighborhood Watch, but at the same time the city was coming up with something more proactive,” Banks said. “The neighbors kept coming together, and we just have great neighbors. That’s what started it.”
Since August they’ve been meeting but officially became a Good Neighbor Project in March.
“We officially have bi-laws, and have about 30 people involved who come to the meetings,” Banks said. Those who can’t make the meetings are kept informed via Facebook and email. The group meets once a month at the neighborhood VFW.
“Sometimes we have an official agenda but other times it’s those meetings when you don’t have all the bullet points when you get a lot of stuff done,” Banks said.
Nevada Lemke, a community development analyst with the City of Davenport, explained data from the Pew Charitable Trusts showing that in 1974 Americans were spending 30% of their time with their neighbors more than once a week. Only about 20%, or 1 in 5 Americans, did not spend time with their neighbors.
“Looking at today, we’ve got 20 percent reporting that they do spend time with their neighbors, so now it’s down to one in five who do spend time with their neighbors, so we’re losing a lot of opportunity by not having those relationships,” Lemke said.
Social cohesion benefits community members actively trust, include and cooperate with one another, she said. “The best way to start that is right in your own neighborhood with the people closest to you,” Lemke said.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the project was “all about building trust through community engagement, not just with the police department but with people’s neighbors and with the city. This is community policing at its best because neighbors will call us when they feel they need us, but it’s the neighborhood that’s engaged.”
Lemke said in the short time the program had been going there were about 26 neighborhoods involved.
“There are no rules or requirements for registration,” she said. Neighborhoods of any size anywhere in Davenport can sign up. People can define their neighborhood, and it can be as big or as small as they want it.
“The key is making connections and forming functioning groups,” Lemke said.
The question Harris had for the people at the meeting was, “Do we know our neighbor? We live in 2020 and we see those neighbors but we’re busy. We work eight-, 10-, 12-hour shifts and you drive into your garage and you shut the doors and maybe your neighbors know you’re home.”
“What we want to do is encourage our neighbors to talk to each other,” he said.
Anton Taylor, who grew up in Davenport, has worked with youth in the area for more than 17 years. He said he seemed to remember a lot more services and programs available to just neighborhoods in general.
“I remember the JTPA, and a number of park programs such as the Lunch Truck, and I was involved in every single one of them," he said. "They had them down at like Herington Park. And the Sister Concetta Park at 6th and Warren streets so I do feel like there were a lot more of the different programs.
“I was aware of all the childhood programs, but I didn’t know about the adult programs until I got some gray in my beard,” he said.
“The sense of community though that they’re talking about, we’ve kind of retreated into our homes and put our heads into the sand.
“But it feels like our city is growing,” Taylor said. “When I was growing up it didn’t feel like that. When I was a kid, we grew up on West 13th Street and we bounced back to Horizon Homes, which is now Fairmount Pines. We had friends on the north side of Davenport, we had friends on the east side of Davenport. The city seemed smaller, but it was all of those park programs that brought all of us kids together.
Now I’m seeing in the conversation with kids that they’re feeling like they’re confined just to their neighborhood because of the separation with the gangs and whatnot and the ongoing conflicts.
“There seemed like there were more programs, at least from a child’s perspective, when I was a kid than what I’m seeing or witnessing now as an adult,” he said. “Hopefully this is something that will help us get some of that back.”
For more information on the program call Harris at 563-888-3637 or Lemke at 563-888-2296.
