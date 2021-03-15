Davenport proposes $33.6 million in street, sewer repairs in 2021-22. See what's on the list

The first phase of reconstruction from Brady Street to Eastern Avenue is expected to be complete mid-summer. After which, there will be several temporary lane reductions on 53rd in preparation for the next phase of work from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle, which is slated to begin in calendar year 2022, Merritt said.

Marquette Street south of River Drive has re-opened with the completion of work in the area.

"There will be pockets of activity taking place along the entire stretch of the project on the riverfront between Mound and Marquette (streets) for a few more months, with the bulk occurring out of the traveled right-of-way near Marquette Landing," according a city Facebook post.

More visible short-term pieces of the project will occur near Mound and in the Freight House Farmer’s Market parking lot in a couple of weeks.

"We will probably still have some lane reductions, but they will be substantially reduced compared to what you saw last year," Merritt said.