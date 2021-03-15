Davenport proposes $33.6 million in street, sewer repairs in 2021-22. See what's on the list

Davenport residents would continue to see a flurry of road and sewer construction projects this summer under a city budget proposal, including the ongoing reconstruction and widening of East 53rd Street.
"Our residents and our business are always telling us to invest in the infrastructure and invest in the streets," said Clay Merritt, assistant public works director. "So that's why we are seeing these last few years such a significant amount of money being invested."
The city of Davenport would spend about $4.6 million more than currently budgeted in planned road and sewer repairs in 2021 and 2022, including restoring and rehabbing more than 49 neighborhood streets and 57,630 feet of sewers.
Davenport aldermen will hold a public hearing Wednesday on the city's proposed $234 million fiscal year 2022 budget. The proposal includes about $33.6 million for roadway and sewer projects.
"The most visible traffic reroutes will occur for work on Marquette St between 5th and 12th Streets, which will be reconstructed similar to what we did with Division (Street) last year," Merritt said. "And then probably in the summer to fall you'll see a pretty significant resurfacing job on Hickory Grove Road just north of Central Park."
The city's property tax levy rate of $16.78 per $1,000 of taxable value would remain unchanged under the budget proposal.
Overall, the proposed budget includes more than $47 million in capital projects funded through a mix of city borrowing; tax revenue; city stormwater, sewer and solid waste collection fees; grants and partnerships.
Under the proposal, the city would spend about $15.3 million on street repairs and about $18.3 million on improvements to the city's sewer collection system.
Notable construction projects slated for the upcoming construction season include:
- $5.7 million for the continued reconstruction and widening of East 53rd Street, with most of it ($3.7 million) covered by a federal grant.
The first phase of reconstruction from Brady Street to Eastern Avenue is expected to be complete mid-summer. After which, there will be several temporary lane reductions on 53rd in preparation for the next phase of work from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle, which is slated to begin in calendar year 2022, Merritt said.
- $958,000 full-depth concrete patching and joint replacement on West 53rd Street from Northwest Boulevard to the bridge over Candlelight Creek
- $400,000 to design an estimated $4.4 million fire station on land purchased by the city last year at the intersection of East 42nd Street and Welcome Way. Constriction is scheduled in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The new station would replace the existing fire station at the intersection of 35th and Harrison streets to improve response times.
- $1.3 million to finish a $10.5 million project replacing a 1930s sewer interceptor along Davenport's riverfront as part of an Iowa Department of Natural Resources consent order, "which has no doubt probably been a little inconvenient for people who utilized River Drive last year" with lane reductions and closures, Merritt said.
Marquette Street south of River Drive has re-opened with the completion of work in the area.
"There will be pockets of activity taking place along the entire stretch of the project on the riverfront between Mound and Marquette (streets) for a few more months, with the bulk occurring out of the traveled right-of-way near Marquette Landing," according a city Facebook post.
More visible short-term pieces of the project will occur near Mound and in the Freight House Farmer’s Market parking lot in a couple of weeks.
"We will probably still have some lane reductions, but they will be substantially reduced compared to what you saw last year," Merritt said.
- $1 million for the lining of aged sections of city sewers in an effort to prevent failures and extend the life cycles of the city's sewer infrastructure, by "essentially putting a pipe within a pipe to provide structural integrity for up to 50 more years," Merritt said.
The new fiscal year begins July 1. Davenport alderman will consider adoption of the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget March 24.
State law requires cities to adopt and certify an annual budget no later than March 31 of each year.
Merrit asked residents and motorists for their patience this construction, as work will cause traffic delays, and to slow down and be on the lookout for construction workers and traffic signs.
"Detours are not that fun," he said. "I would ask that people be patient. I think in the end the timeline it takes us to modernize our infrastructure and make it better, I think people will appreciate it and they will like having the end result. It's just getting there sometimes it's frustrating, because it does impact you."