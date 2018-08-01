The City of Davenport has proposed replacing two Canadian Pacific-owned bridges over Elm and 13th streets, with the city and the railroad sharing the costs.
The city closed the Elm Street bridge, between Jersey Ridge Road and Eastern Avenue, in late May, citing "widespread deterioration" of the span's surface.
Shortly after, it ordered a separate bridge, on 13th Street between Mound and Kuehl streets, closed.
Both bridges are old. The Elm Street bridge was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1984.
City officials said in an email to the railroad last month that it estimated the cost to replace the spans at about $6.25 million.
The Elm Street bridge would cost $3.5 million, while the price tag for the 13th Street bridge was estimated at $2.75 million.
Repairs don't appear to be an option. "The substructure needs to be completely rebuilt," said Brian Schadt, city engineer.
At the moment, he said, neither span poses a safety hazard.
The 13th Street bridge only sees a few hundred vehicles a day, but the average daily traffic for the Elm Street bridge hits about 3,000, according to city records.
In the email to the railroad, the city proposed seeking $2 million in grant funding for the bridges, with Canadian Pacific providing the city $4.25 million to replace the spans.
The city would then take possession of the bridges and be responsible for ongoing maintenance and repairs, according to the proposal.
Asked to comment, Andy Cummings, a spokesman for the railroad, sent an email Wednesday saying only that, "CP is talking directly with the City of Davenport about the future of the bridges over the railway line at 13th Street and Elm Street."
An inspection commissioned by the city and completed last month said the Elm Street span's piers were in "poor" structural condition. "Many of the pier caps show deep splitting and crushing at their ends, allowing water to further infiltrate and rot the member," the report said.
It rated the abutments in "fair" condition. It rated the bridge's surface to be "very poor."
As for the 13th Street bridge, a separate inspection report rated its surface to be in "poor" condition, while the abutments were in "fair to poor" condition and the piers in "poor" shape.
"Several piers were observed having vertical splitting, rot, and water damage," the report said.