Davenport public libraries to close for browsing starting Monday as COVID cases surge

Davenport Public Library officials on Friday announced they will be rolling back some services as a result of rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Starting Monday, patrons will no longer be able to enter library buildings to browse materials, and must place holds on all items for curbside delivery (Main and Easter) or by drive-up window (Fairmount).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Use of the library computers and special collections will be available by appointment only.

To schedule a time to reserve a computer, call 563-326-7832. To access special collections, call 563-326-7902.

Both the Fairmount and Eastern Avenue bookstores will be closed until further notice.

Staff will be available to answer questions by calling 563-326-7832 or by emailing reference@davenportlibrary.com. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.