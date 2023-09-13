During the month of September, Davenport Public Library will celebrate library card sign-up month. Patrons who sign up for a new library card, or come in to replace an old one, will receive a free gift.

In addition, current and new cardholders have the opportunity to visit 16 local businesses who are offering special perks during the entire month.

To participate, stop by any Davenport library location and pick up a punch card. With the punch card and a Davenport Public Library card in hand, visit the following Davenport locations and receive special incentives.

Abernathy's, 15 percent off purchase; Allied, 10 percent off purchase; Armored Gardens, BOGO classic burgers; Barrel House, 10 percent off purchase; Blue Spruce, free cookie with the purchase of a sandwich; Capriotti's, free chip and fountain drink combo with the purchase of a small, 8" sub or larger; Lagomarcino's, 50¢ off a double dip hot fudge sundae; Nothing Bundt Cakes, BOGO bundtlets; Petersen's Wild Bird Shop, free finch feeder; The Pour House, signature drink; Ragged Records, 10 percent off purchase; Raygun, 15 percent off purchase; Theo & Co, 10 percent off purchase; Trash Can Annie, 20 percent off tags with a shoe hole punch; Wide River Winery, 10 percent off purchase.

Lopiez Pizza also has chosen the Davenport Public Library as the Artist of the Month. When pizza lovers purchase the Book Club pizza, 10 percent of the proceeds will go to Friends of the Davenport Public Library in order to support programs and materials.

For more information about the library and events, visit www.davenportlibrary.com.