To better serve the citizens of Davenport during the Main Library location closure, the Davenport Public Library has temporarily extended open hours at the Eastern and Fairmount branches.

Until further notice, the extended hours for these branches will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

In addition to increased branch hours, the Outreach Wheeled Library (OWL) will be parked at The Center, 1411 N. Brady St., from 9-11 a.m. and at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., from 2-4 p.m. on Friday of this week.

These changes are temporary. To stay up to date on library news, visit www.davenportlibrary.com.

