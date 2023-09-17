The Davenport Public Library will host "ICAN Presents: Planning and Paying for College and Career," at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Avenue branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The program will engage teens, parents and guardians in a discussion of the planning process for selecting career pathways, including available education and training programs. It will also include a review of the steps to the financial aid process.
Registration is encouraged. Registered attendees will receive reminders and resources from the presentation through email.
Skim through the banned books "read-in" at Faye's Field in Bettendorf
Advocates gather along 18th Street in Bettendorf after gathering for a “read-in” of banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Iowa State Senate candidate Deb VanderGaast crosses 18th Street in Bettendorf while advocating against book-banning legislation after community members gathered for a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
A community member brings a sign reading "It's a good day to read banned books" along 18th Street in Bettendorf to advocate against book-banning legislation following a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
From left to right: Harmony, Taran and Andrew Carlberg, of Davenport, sit together after finishing a sign during a "read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Community members gather for a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Iowa State Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport, speaks to the crowd during a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Community members gather for a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. One reader's sign reads, "Censorship reflects a society's lack of confidence in itself," a quote by former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart.
Terri Luke, of Bettendorf, prepares to read “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison during a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Her sign features a list of frequently banned or challenged books, and was made to mimic a chalkboard, Luke said.
Jonah Higinbotham, of Davenport, smiles while flipping through book pages during a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
A sign by Toto Johnson, of Davenport, crafted during a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
The sign reads: "Books are like food...Not all are to my taste...Not all nourish me the way I need to be nourished...But I would NEVER tell you that you cannot have it!!! I eat...I read...what I love!!!"
Toto Johnson, of Davenport, crafts up a sign during a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lexie Reiling, of Bettendorf, holds a sign sating, "I'm with the Banned" at a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Advocates against book-banning legislation gather for a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Advocates against book-banning legislation gather for a “read-in” of frequently banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
