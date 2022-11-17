 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Public Library's Studio 321 Makerspace open

As part of the Davenport Public Library's mission to connect a diverse community to resources that inform, enrich, educate and entertain the library has opened Studio 321 at the Main Street branch located at 321 Main St. 

The new space is a place where people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge. The studio is designed to encourage individuals to innovate and explore creativity and ingenuity and to collaborate with and inspire others.

Now open by appointment only, individuals have the ability to utilize equipment for personal and professional use. Studio 321 is equipped with a 3D printer, button maker, Cricut, Cricut mug press, Cricut easy press 2, sewing machines and more.

For more information or to reserve an appointment, visit https://libguides.davenportlibrary.com/studio321.

