Davenport residents asked to weigh in on city services

Davenport has asked its residents for help setting future priorities for the city.

The city government announced Friday that residents can now fill out its online community survey, which is performed every other year and helps the city council set service and budget priorities.

The survey will be available for completion until Oct. 21, and questions allow residents to rate their level of satisfaction with various services, including the public safety departments, parks and public works.

The information collected will be sent to ETC Institute, a Kansas-based company, which is administering the survey for Davenport. The company will then compile the data and report back to city officials.

City officials will not be informed about who completed surveys, but the data collected about city services is expected to be publicly available in December. The city will also share the results at public forums during the upcoming budget cycle.

The survey is available at http://www.davenportiowa.com/communitysurvey.

