Davenport residents may pay slightly more in city fees, taxes in proposed 2022 budget

The average Davenport resident would pay an additional $76 more in city fees and property taxes in 2021 and 2022 under a proposed city budget.

Davenport aldermen met over the weekend for the first of three planned workshops to review the city's finances and proposed $234 million city budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.

The proposed budget would maintain the city's current property tax levy rate of $16.78 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. However, the average homeowner would pay about $31 more annually on a home valued at $139,295 -- the median home value in Davenport -- because of an adjustment to a state property tax rollback. The state percentage, which increased 1.3%, determines how much of a property's assessed value is subject to taxation.

Also included in the proposed budget are previously scheduled increases to the city's water, sewer and solid waste collection fees. All told, the net impact for a median household in Davenport with a medium-sized garbage cart is an additional $75.96 in city taxes and fees.