Davenport residents may pay slightly more in city fees, taxes in proposed 2022 budget
DAVENPORT

Davenport residents may pay slightly more in city fees, taxes in proposed 2022 budget

Davenport-City-Hall-005

Davenport leaders are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on residents, businesses and city employees. This is Davenport City Hall.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

The average Davenport resident would pay an additional $76 more in city fees and property taxes in 2021 and 2022 under a proposed city budget.

Davenport aldermen met over the weekend for the first of three planned workshops to review the city's finances and proposed $234 million city budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.

The proposed budget would maintain the city's current property tax levy rate of $16.78 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. However, the average homeowner would pay about $31 more annually on a home valued at $139,295 -- the median home value in Davenport -- because of an adjustment to a state property tax rollback. The state percentage, which increased 1.3%, determines how much of a property's assessed value is subject to taxation.

Also included in the proposed budget are previously scheduled increases to the city's water, sewer and solid waste collection fees. All told, the net impact for a median household in Davenport with a medium-sized garbage cart is an additional $75.96 in city taxes and fees.

"I am extremely proud that during this pandemic we are able to provide the citizens a balanced budget with no tax increase and the ability to execute the services they want s us to do," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. "That we’re able to provide public safety, infrastructure and streets and that we make our focus what citizens ask us to do.”

A little more than 840 households responded to a community survey sent by the city to 5,000 randomly selected households this fall asking for their input on city services, from street repairs and city parks to public safety and libraries.

The survey was designed to measure the community's satisfaction with the quality of city services and life in Davenport and help guide city priorities and budgeting.

Of those who responded to the survey, residents again cited the condition of the city's streets as a top priority, with 39% stating streets were in "poor" condition, down from 44% two years ago. 

Davenport has conducted a biennial community survey since 2006.

Other top priorities listed by residents included investing in quality of neighborhoods, efforts to attract and retain businesses, and public safety — including enhanced crime-prevention and community policing efforts.

“Public safety and infrastructure will see a big part of the budget," Matson said.

Public safety accounts for about 61% of the city's annual budget, and about $47.3 million is earmarked for city construction projects, including road, sewer, bridge, building and other infrastructure improvements. That's a 1.7%, or $800,000, increase from the city's current capital projects budget.

"We’re committed to putting millions and millions into streets and infrastructure," Matson said. "We have that commitment and we will continue that commitment," as well as provide relief to residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19 by providing small business, rental and mortgage assistance.

City leaders have been able to avoid large-scale reductions in staffing and service delivery and maintain a high credit rating, despite financial shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davenport increased its "rainy day" fund to $12.6 million last fiscal year, which ended June 30, for an unspent balance of 25% of city operating revenues. City staff anticipate being able to maintain that unspent balance without having to draw down from reserves to cover losses.

"We have the funds and the ability to do these things even during a pandemic because of how we budget and making sure we have money to react to these things," Matson said. "The citizens should be proud of this budget," he said. "No layoffs and executing the services they want us to do. And it’s balanced and no tax (rate) increase."

Download PDF City of Davenport proposed FY2022 budget presentation

Davenport City Hall budget work sessions

The Davenport City Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 for a special budget work session to review and discuss city construction and other capital projects planned and included as part of a fiscal year 2022 budget proposal.

Council will also meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 for a special budget work session to further review and discuss the City Administrator's recommended fiscal year budget and 2021 calendar year city work plan.

Agendas are available at https://bit.ly/39YIJBx, and budget documents are available at https://bit.ly/3nVK6pi.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the community are encouraged to view a livestream of the workshops at www.davenportiowa.com/watchlive. In-person attendance by the general public is limited to 10 persons.

Council is scheduled to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget March 24.

