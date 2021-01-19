Davenport residents object to plans for new townhouse development at zoning meeting

A handful of Davenport residents say a request to build townhouses instead of single-family homes and lift certain restrictions for a planned 38-acre development south of East 53rd Street, just west of Bettendorf, will lead to more noise, traffic and storm water runoff.
More than 50 Davenport residents have signed a petition objecting to the request, arguing the development would negatively impact home values and increase traffic on 53rd Street and neighborhood roads.
"This is just too many people for this area," said Davenport resident Andrew Galvan, who lives at 4649 East 49th Court. "It is going to significantly change the character of this neighborhood, and not for the better."
The residents spoke Wednesday during a meeting of the Davenport Plan & Zoning commission to consider the request from co-developers Russell Construction & Development and Dan Dolan Homes.
The developers propose building a mix of retail, office space and other commercial uses on the northern part of the land abutting East 53rd and a mix of about 125 townhouses for rent for $1,600 to $1,800 per month and another 51 for purchase at about $300,000. The attached, single-family homes would be built for sale by owner-occupants. The community would also include a dog park and walking path, according to a conceptual plan by the developers.
Attempts to redevelop the land, most recently owned by Sophie Foster of Bettendorf, in the past have stalled.
In 2011, the farm land was rezoned for planned residential and commercial development, including around 46 single-family homes and an office development. And in 2018, citing higher-than-expected costs, different developers withdrew a proposal to build a 19-building, 304-unit apartment complex that would have included a potential dog park, club house and outdoor pool. North of the apartments, along 53rd Street, was proposed a multi-tenant commercial development.
Kevin Dolan of Dan Dolan Homes said the developers have worked with city staff to address neighbor's concerns. That includes doubling a set back to 50 feet along the east, west and south property lines abutting single-family homes; limiting townhouses to a height of 35 feet; and reducing the number of residential units originally planned by about 10%.
"Our business model has always been to deliver high-quality homes that are not only a great place to live, but also enhance the surrounding community, both in terms of appearance and property value," Dolan said. "We have every incentive to be a good neighbor."
This would the homebuilder's fourth townhome community in the Quad-Cities.
"We found that there is demand for this type of product, particularly from major employers such as John Deere, Genesis (Health Systems) and Rock Island Arsenal," Dolan said. "These are high-income folks who would generally typically be home buyers, but the nature of their job — they're coming to the market for only two to three years — and want to rent a townhome that gives them the convenience of apartment living in a space that feels very much like a single-family home."
The developers noted the existing zoning already allows for semi-attached, duplex-style housing much like what they are proposing. And at five units per acre, a developer could put in roughly 100 units with a need for a rezoning, Dolan said.
Developers said they also plan to install detention ponds to manage storm water runoff from the site, and anticipate the need for a traffic light at Lakeview Parkway and East 53rd street, subject to a traffic study, as well as two right-turn lanes into the property from 53rd Street to access the commercial development. They also anticipate the development would expand the city's tax base, adding about $1 million a year in tax revenue.
The Plan & Zoning Commission Wednesday also heard a request by Palmer College to amend its campus plan to build student housing on land once eyed for a sports field between East 11th and East 10th Street and Perry Street and Pershing Avenue.
College officials plan to reduce the size of the planned recreation field to allow for the construction of student housing closer to the Palmer campus and amenities like the Palmer clinic, library, fitness center, students services and the planned athletic field.
The project would replace the proposed student housing along Main Street between 7th and 8th streets and would include 115 units for a total of 139 students, with 50 to 60 off-street parking stalls on site. The college would utilize excess parking at a commuter lot just to the south, with parking slots reassigned to student housing.
"The students are really looking to try to live on campus and this is providing that opportunity for them," said project engineer Jason Holdorf with IMEG Corp.
No one from the public spoke on the item at Wednesday's meeting.
Both items will come back before the Plan & Zoning Commission Feb. 2 for further consideration, with recommendations from city staff.