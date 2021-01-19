Davenport residents object to plans for new townhouse development at zoning meeting

Attempts to redevelop the land, most recently owned by Sophie Foster of Bettendorf, in the past have stalled.

In 2011, the farm land was rezoned for planned residential and commercial development, including around 46 single-family homes and an office development. And in 2018, citing higher-than-expected costs, different developers withdrew a proposal to build a 19-building, 304-unit apartment complex that would have included a potential dog park, club house and outdoor pool. North of the apartments, along 53rd Street, was proposed a multi-tenant commercial development.

Kevin Dolan of Dan Dolan Homes said the developers have worked with city staff to address neighbor's concerns. That includes doubling a set back to 50 feet along the east, west and south property lines abutting single-family homes; limiting townhouses to a height of 35 feet; and reducing the number of residential units originally planned by about 10%.

"Our business model has always been to deliver high-quality homes that are not only a great place to live, but also enhance the surrounding community, both in terms of appearance and property value," Dolan said. "We have every incentive to be a good neighbor."

This would the homebuilder's fourth townhome community in the Quad-Cities.