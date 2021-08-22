Davenport residents shine at Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Talent Search

When Emma Strayer performed in the Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Talent Search in 2019, she made the semi-finals.
With the return of the fair, Emma, now 11-years-old, was one of the sprout champions of the 61st annual talent search.
Emma performed a dance routine, terming her routine as musical theater acrobatic dance, said her mother, Annie Stayer.
“Her dance has to portray a character from musical theater,” Strayer said. “She was portraying Sally from ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.’”
Emma combined tumbling with some flexibility skills and stunts along with the dancing as she performed the character, Strayer added.
“This was her first time dancing a musical theater dance,” Strayer said. “She does hip-hop, ballet, jazz, tap, modern, tumbling, the whole thing.” Emma takes lessons from the Artistic Intensity Dance Company, she added.
In the senior division, Andrew Park, 18, of Davenport, took second place and earned $5,000 for his lyrical dance solo. Park attended Davenport Central High School where he was on the dance team.
The Bill Riley Talent Search has showcased Iowa’s young talent on stages across the state since 1960. About 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state with the winners advancing to the State Fair competition. There are then seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts, ages 2-12, and seniors, ages 13-21. Sprouts do not compete beyond semi-finals, but only one senior winner is selected as champion.