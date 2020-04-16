Davenport restaurant gets a new name, and another works to pay it forward

Bix Bistro at Hotel Blackhawk is offering to-go options daily, including a discounted menu for folks who are laid off or in the hospitality field through its “hero” menu, according to the release. The $5 “hero meals,” for instance, include a cheeseburger, chicken tenders, bratwurst, a veggie burger and more, according to a flier.

“We all want to feel like we are playing a part in getting through this together,” said Amy Gill, who owns Hotel Blackhawk, the Current Iowa, and their parent company, Innkeeper Hospitality Services, LLC, with her husband, Amrit.

“In all the locations we work in, we are participating in Paying It Forward by preparing meals at our cost for health care workers and first responders in the community,” she said. “In Davenport, we have had individuals lean in and provide meals for firehouses and for hospital workers in different departments. All of the meals are individually packaged for safety, and (we) can serve overnight shifts,” too.

Gill said folks with the companies thought the program “was to meet people’s needs by feeding them. What we didn’t know was that the meals also provided moral support by letting them know someone cares and recognizes the sacrifices they are making for us all.