Davenport restaurant gets a new name, and another works to pay it forward

Picture this: It’s a nice, warm evening. You’ve got a picturesque view of the Mississippi River at your patio table, and a pulled-pork sandwich in your hand.
Even though many area restaurants and stores are closed, a lot of us are sheltering at home, and we were graced with a couple inches of snow this week, better days are ahead of us, and local spots such as Bare Bones BBQ in Davenport are more than ready.
With its recent name change, restaurant owner Brian Canfield is making the finishing touches in transitioning Bud’s Skyline River View to Bare Bones BBQ for a more cohesive feel, at 1201 E. River Drive, Davenport.
“I had good luck with just the barbecue,” Canfield said, as he had owned a Bare Bones location near the airport in Moline. The location also was close to the former Skyline, where Canfield worked with his dad, Charles “Bud” Canfield.
Once he opened the Davenport Skyline last year, it wasn’t really “clicking,” he said, so he decided it was time to make some tweaks.
“In the past months, we've added lots of BBQ to our menu and ultimately decided to start going as Bare Bones BBQ instead,” states a Bare Bones Facebook post.
But Bud’s Skyline fans need not worry: Even with the changes, “90% of the menu” has stayed the same, Canfield said, adding that restaurant goers still will find prime rib, catfish, a salad bar and more there, providing that “salad bars won’t be a thing of the past” after the COVID-19 pandemic.
When he revamped the menu, Canfield said he had only removed a handful of “bottleneck” items that overwhelm the kitchen during rushes. Once a smoker was added into the mix in the fall, he said, the restaurant was able to add pulled pork, smoked brisket and such to the lineup.
The restaurant is still serving ribs as Bud’s did, he said, “but they’re better in the smoker.”
Currently, Bare Bones is closed as restaurants across the state and elsewhere are limited to drive-up and deliveries, but keep an eye on its Facebook page, at tinyurl.com/v8wyanl, in case Canfield decides to open for either.
‘Paying it forward’
Across town at the Bix Bistro and Hotel Blackhawk, folks are busy with a two-fold program to support its culinary team while helping families, first responders, organizations and more with Pay It Forward Q.C., according to a news release.
Through the program, people, companies and organizations may "underwrite" delivery for their favorite first responders, including fire departments, doctors offices and more from the restaurant, at 200 E. 3rd St, Davenport, by calling 563-484-5900 and asking for Shane, the release states.
Bix Bistro at Hotel Blackhawk is offering to-go options daily, including a discounted menu for folks who are laid off or in the hospitality field through its “hero” menu, according to the release. The $5 “hero meals,” for instance, include a cheeseburger, chicken tenders, bratwurst, a veggie burger and more, according to a flier.
“We all want to feel like we are playing a part in getting through this together,” said Amy Gill, who owns Hotel Blackhawk, the Current Iowa, and their parent company, Innkeeper Hospitality Services, LLC, with her husband, Amrit.
“In all the locations we work in, we are participating in Paying It Forward by preparing meals at our cost for health care workers and first responders in the community,” she said. “In Davenport, we have had individuals lean in and provide meals for firehouses and for hospital workers in different departments. All of the meals are individually packaged for safety, and (we) can serve overnight shifts,” too.
Gill said folks with the companies thought the program “was to meet people’s needs by feeding them. What we didn’t know was that the meals also provided moral support by letting them know someone cares and recognizes the sacrifices they are making for us all.
“I think all of us want to find a way to thank them, and this is one way we can.”
In turn, orders also support staff members with the Bix Bistro / Hotel Blackhawk. It “helps our staff because they, too, are working and making a living, but more than that, they are part of a system that supports these people on the front line, and it makes us all proud.”
