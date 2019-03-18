When it comes to being robbed, "You get used to it," said an auto parts store manager two hours after an armed robbery in Davenport.
Will Brammer of Moline, store manager at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 2020 E. Locust St., was calm and customers kept employees busy. Two hours before, at about 7:45 a.m. Monday, a man with a gun walked through the store's back door.
"He just walked right through the back door," Brammer said. The robbery occurred about 10 minutes after the store opened, he said.
"He was armed with a handgun. He told us to be quiet and give him all the money out of the cash registers," Brammer said. "There were three of us in here."
The store was robbed twice last year. Bremmer was in the store during one of those.
"You get used to it eventually," he said.
A driver, he said, had left minutes beforehand.
He described the robber as a tall, slender white man wearing jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. "He had on a red bandana across his face, so you pretty much could see his eyes and across the tops of his cheeks."
"He was completely covered head to toe."
The robber, who also wore a cap, fled out the back door."He went right back out the door he came in."
The suspect is still at large. There is no further verified information from authorities about the suspect.
"Nobody has the idea to rob a place. Until it ends up all over the news," said Brammer.
No one was injured, he said. Multiple squad cars and law-enforcement officers responded to the scene.
A K-9 dog was used to track the suspect, according to a news release from Davenport police. Officers canvassed the area.
No suspect was in custody as of 9 a.m.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the mobile apps "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."