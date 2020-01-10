You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport, Rock Island declare snow emergencies
alert top story

Davenport, Rock Island declare snow emergencies

{{featured_button_text}}
snowplow

The winter storm heading our way has prompted several Quad-Cities to declare snow emergencies.

The Davenport snow emergency will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed.

Residents and visitors to the downtown are encouraged to park for free in the city’s ramps to avoid a ticket and tow.

Free parking is available beginning 5 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Rock Island snow emergency goes into effect at 7 p.m. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared.

Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.

To facilitate snow removal the City is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News