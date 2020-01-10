Davenport, Rock Island declare snow emergencies

The winter storm heading our way has prompted several Quad-Cities to declare snow emergencies.
The Davenport snow emergency will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed.
Residents and visitors to the downtown are encouraged to park for free in the city’s ramps to avoid a ticket and tow.
Free parking is available beginning 5 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Rock Island snow emergency goes into effect at 7 p.m. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared.
Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.
To facilitate snow removal the City is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.
