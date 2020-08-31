One man has been charged with the fatal shooting in downtown Rock Island. He's being held on $5 million cash-only bond.

"Yes, things could change in the future, but that could be what time businesses close as opposed to curfew," Thoms said. "Good chance we’ll let the public now what the next steps will be something this week."

It's the uncertainty of how to deal with the gun violence, though, that has many downtown Davenport and Rock Island businesses owners worried, as they struggle to keep doors open and operations afloat amid a public health and economic crisis, and following the crippling Flood of 2019 in downtown Davenport.

Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership at Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said several businesses reported reduced sales Saturday night.

"It (sales) was impacted both from total time frame available to sell and fewer people who came as a result of the message that was sent," Carter said. "We were happy to see there was no activity down here … the city was concerned about. But I'm not sure this approach is a long-term solution.

"Obviously, it sends a negative message to the community at large," Carter said. "We understand that safety is paramount. We just need to understand how we manage this long-term. Downtown Davenport is largely a safe environment and we’re looking at ways to improve that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tom Barton Follow Tom Barton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today