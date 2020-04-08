Davenport rolls out the HESCO barriers

The HESCO barriers are going up on Davenport's River Drive as the Mississippi River heads upward.
Flood stage in Davenport is 15 feet, and the river is expected to reach 17.7 feet Friday. The river forecast has activated the flood-fighting plan, including road closures and construction of the downtown levee between Iowa Street and Pershing Avenue on River Drive.
Detours also are in place downtown as River Drive is closed between Division Street and Bridge Avenue.
In the event predicted active weather materializes over the next two weeks, including precipitation locally and upstream, the HESCO barriers can be quickly adapted to a two-tier system, said Nicole Gleason, director of public works.
"At this time, we are just stacking one high and one wide (deep)," Gleason wrote in an email Wednesday. "We are pinning in the second bottom layer (but not filling it yet) in the event the prediction goes above 20’.
We would plan to leave the barriers set up just as one-by-one unless we start getting a significant rainy pattern here or north of us. If the prediction goes above 20’, we would add the second layer up and fill the second layer down."
The following information is detailed on the city's internet platforms:
• Sand and sandbags are available for pick up by affected businesses. You will need to place a request for service by calling 563.326.7923 during business hours or online at https://yourgov.cartegraph.com/ to arrange for pick up.
• South Concord is closed between River Drive and Wapello. You will need to access the Compost Facility via Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 to Wapello.
• Credit Island is closed to the public due to water over the road.
• The riverfront recreational path between Credit Island and LeClaire Park is closed due to water over the path.
• The flood defense system at Modern Woodmen Park has been installed.
• As closures are placed, be reminded driving or walking through floodwater is not safe. Even when the water looks really shallow and passable, you never know what is beneath that water or how deep it may be.
