Davenport rolls out the HESCO barriers

The HESCO barriers are going up on Davenport's River Drive as the Mississippi River heads upward.

Flood stage in Davenport is 15 feet, and the river is expected to reach 17.7 feet Friday. The river forecast has activated the flood-fighting plan, including road closures and construction of the downtown levee between Iowa Street and Pershing Avenue on River Drive.

Detours also are in place downtown as River Drive is closed between Division Street and Bridge Avenue.

In the event predicted active weather materializes over the next two weeks, including precipitation locally and upstream, the HESCO barriers can be quickly adapted to a two-tier system, said Nicole Gleason, director of public works.

"At this time, we are just stacking one high and one wide (deep)," Gleason wrote in an email Wednesday. "We are pinning in the second bottom layer (but not filling it yet) in the event the prediction goes above 20’.

We would plan to leave the barriers set up just as one-by-one unless we start getting a significant rainy pattern here or north of us. If the prediction goes above 20’, we would add the second layer up and fill the second layer down."

The following information is detailed on the city's internet platforms: