DOWNTOWN DAVENPORT HOUSING SINCE 2000 The completion of 113 apartments in the Gordon-Van Tine Commons, East River Drive and Federal Street, brings to at least 1,094 the number of new or substantially renovated apartments that have been created in downtown Davenport since 2000. And the housing boom isn't over yet. Expected to open yet this month are 11 apartments in the former Hiberian Hall, in the 400 block on Brady Street, and in the pipeline are an additional 23 apartments in the Bucktown building, 225 E. 2nd St., and 65 in the Kahl Building, 326 W. 3rd St. And Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said this week that he knows of five additional projects that are being discussed, although none is a sure deal. Here is where new or substantially renovated apartments have been created since 2000, according to a list from the downtown partnership. This list includes only those of five units or more. Another 17 or so have been built/renovated at scattered sights, often above commercial space. • Parkwild Properties (Starting Line), 217 Brady St., 8 units, 2001 • Perry Hill, 520/521 Perry St., 70 units, 2003 • The Berg, 246 W. 3rd St., 16 units, 2003 • Kerker Lofts, 427 Iowa St., 18 units, 2003 • Cresecent Lofts, 427 Iowa St., 73 units, 2004 • Executive Square, 400 N. Main St., 14 units, 2004 • Bayer, 236 W. 3rd St., 16 units, 2004 • City View, 321 E. 7th St., 36 units, 2006 • Sieg Iron Lofts, 324 E. 4th St., 53 units, 2007 • Mississippi Lofts, 106 E. 3rd St., 56 units, 2007 • 431 W. 3rd St., 13 units, 2008 • RiverWalk Lofts, 420 River Drive, 42 units, 2009 • Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., 22 units, 2010 • Forrest Block, 401 N. Brady St., 26 units, 2010 • Christie Park Apts., 108 West 5th St., 12 units, 2010 • Renwick Building, 324 Brady St., 18 units, 2012 • Peterson Paper Building, 301 E. 2nd St., 22 units, 2013 • Wells Fargo Building, 203 W. 3rd St., 29 units, 2013 • Democrat Lofts, 411 N. Brady St., 21 units, 2013 • 500 Iowa St., 33 units, 2014 • Halligan Coffee Bdlg., 402 E. 4th St., 45 units, 2014 • Union Arcade, 111 E. 3rd St., 86 units, 2014 • The Market Lofts, 427 Pershing Ave., 41 units, 2014 • Andressen, 602/608 W 3rd St., 24 units, 2015 • Parker Building/City Square, 104 W. 2nd St., 16 units, 2016 • Lafayette Square, 625 W. 4th St., 48 units, 2017 • Putnam Building/City Square, 215 N. Main St., 22 units, 2017 • 501 Brady Street, 24 units, 2017 • Pershing Hill Lofts, 511 Pershing Ave., 62 units, 2018 • The Livery plus single-family house, 7 units, 2019 • 321 E. 2nd Street, 8 units, 2019 Note: This list also does not include the senior high-rises, which account for a total of 220 units, or The Davenport, 324 Main St., that was a pioneering renovation of 79 apartments within a former hotel, completed in 1987. Also not included: About 70 older apartments at scattered sites and the Schricker, 401 W. 4th St., with 50. Adding those to the total of the new/renovated apartments brings the total number of units in the downtown to 1,513.

FOR ARCHITECTS, A CHALLENGING PROJECT "It was a very difficult project that had a lot of challenges," Bill Groh, an architect for Shive Hattery, an architecture and engineering firm in Moline, said of the Gordon-Van Tine Commons. "I'm not sure that if we had known all the challenges upfront we wouldn't have had the conversation of turning tail and running," Groh said."Frankly, not knowing some of these things helped. I've seen grown people cry." Groh and Jennifer Radloff were the two architects on the project. One of the big challenges was that they didn't know what the structural guts of the building looked like because there were no drawings. Demolition — removal of walls and ceilings — revealed unknowns that sometimes required a change in plans. Unknowns included a place where there were no footings, the fact that framing in the fourth floor of the office building was different from the first three floors because it was a later addition, and the presence of previously unknown I-beam, apparently added when a staircase was removed. In working on the second floor of the factory building, workers discovered bricked-over transom windows. Because they were original to the building, they had to be retained and rebuilt. That is because state and federal historic preservation tax credits were part of the financing package and retention of original elements is one of the requirements of the program. The architects also were not allowed to overly "pretty up" the warehouse space, because it wasn't pretty originally. "It had to be sympathetic to its roots," Groh said. Another major challenge was the balancing act between all the entities and interests involved — what the owners wanted, the budget, the need for modern amenities, the State Historic Preservation Office (SHIPO) and its preservation standards, officials of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (because HUD provided a loan) and their standards, Estes Construction (the builders) and the city of Davenport. Sometimes rules between SHIPO and HUD were at odds and a common resolution had to be found, Radloff said. The city of Davenport was another member of the team; when workers discovered a situation they hadn't anticipated, they would call city inspectors to consult on a resolution that would meet code. Despite the challenges and the time the project consumed — Radloff has been working on it for five years — when Radloff took the final walk-through with HUD on June 12, she felt like she had been watching a child grow. It was rewarding "to be able to walk through and be proud and to think, 'This really does look nice,'" she said. Added Groh: "I'm really glad we didn't know these things (challenges) up front, but at the end of the day, it was worth it. ... It's a legacy project." Both give credit to Erenberger and his team for their vision and perseverance. The building could just as easily been demolished, Radloff said. Respect for the Quad-Cities rich history is important, they said.

WHAT WAS GORDON-VAN TINE? Gordon-Van Tine was a storied Davenport company located at East River Drive and Federal Street that once employed 350 people. Incorporated as a subsidiary of the U.N. Roberts lumber company in 1907, Gordon-Van Tine began manufacturing high-quality, pre-cut, mail-order homes around 1916. The kits were shipped nationwide, like the more-familiar Sears, Roebuck & Co. homes. Lumber came from company mills in Washington and Mississippi. It is estimated that the company made 54,000 homes under its own name and another 20,000 for Montgomery Ward. Hundreds are found throughout the Quad-Cities. The company survived the Depression and World War II, but just as the post-war housing boom was getting under way, it was sold to a Cincinnati salvage firm that liquidated it. All that remains are the homes and the two buildings, one with the initials "GVT" and "UNR" carved in limestone at either side of the entrance. These are the buildings that now are apartments with retail on the ground floors. Erenberger has dubbed the area Gordon-Van Tine Commons and is using the "GVT" logo in his branding.

WHAT'S NEXT? Joe Erenberger and his partners have been responsible for numerous apartment renovation projects in Davenport. Nearing completion are 11 loft apartments in the former Hiberian Hall in the 400 block of Brady Street. Next on his list is the Bucktown building, 225 E. 2nd St., where he intends to create 23 apartments, beginning in 2020. And, in Burlington, he is working on two renovation projects, one with 50 units and the other with 60. Previous projects include: • The Peterson Paper Co. Lofts, East 2nd Street and Pershing Ave.; • The former Halligan Coffee Building, 402 E. 4th St.; • The Livery and adjoining single-family house that was part of the former Riverbend Antiques, in the 400 block of Brady Street. • Andresen Apartments, 602 W. 3rd St.