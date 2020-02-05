Davenport's Civil Rights Commission is in chaos. This is what it’s cost the city.

Context: controversy on the commission

The membership dispute began in late 2018 when three commissioners were not re-appointed after their terms expired. Those three insist they remain rightful commissioners because, they claim, a vacancy only exists if a commissioner voluntarily steps down, a claim that has been hotly disputed by city officials and replacement commissioners.

In spring 2019, former Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch removed four other commissioners who sided with the three term-expired ones. One of those four, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, has sued the city and Klipsch over her removal.