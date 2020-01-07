Davenport's Enchanted Inn goes to auction, 'taken' by river

In its day, the Enchanted Inn was a landmark restaurant in Davenport's west end.

It was the go-to place for date night, featuring prime rib and river views.

For many years, the restaurant downstream of the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Memorial (I-280) Bridge on S. Concord survived floods.

But the 2019 record-setting levels on the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities put the old building out of commission, its owner said.

"It was just too much," said Myron Hazen, who bought the riverfront property in 2013. "The flood took it out. As far as I'm concerned, it's a vacant building."

For many years, the late Mary Ann Duffy kept customers coming back for her popular menu. She died in 2003.

Another owner made a go of a restaurant, renaming it Dee's Catfish Cove. But increasingly frequent floods made the property inaccessible for long periods.

Hazen said he didn't get much use out of it during his nearly 7-year stint as owner. The chronic flooding was too much.

He now hopes someone who is accustomed to waiting out floodwaters on South Concord will find a use for it.