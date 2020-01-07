You are the owner of this article.
Davenport's Enchanted Inn goes to auction, 'taken' by river
The former Enchanted Inn restaurant on South Concord in Davenport is being sold at auction. The owner said the 2019 flood was too much for the building, and he hopes to see someone make a new use of the riverfront property.

 Barb Ickes

In its day, the Enchanted Inn was a landmark restaurant in Davenport's west end.

It was the go-to place for date night, featuring prime rib and river views.

For many years, the restaurant downstream of the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Memorial (I-280) Bridge on S. Concord survived floods.

But the 2019 record-setting levels on the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities put the old building out of commission, its owner said.

"It was just too much," said Myron Hazen, who bought the riverfront property in 2013. "The flood took it out. As far as I'm concerned, it's a vacant building."

For many years, the late Mary Ann Duffy kept customers coming back for her popular menu. She died in 2003.

Another owner made a go of a restaurant, renaming it Dee's Catfish Cove. But increasingly frequent floods made the property inaccessible for long periods.

Hazen said he didn't get much use out of it during his nearly 7-year stint as owner. The chronic flooding was too much.

He now hopes someone who is accustomed to waiting out floodwaters on South Concord will find a use for it.

"If I was a young man, I'd do something with it, but I'm 73 years old," he said. "There's a lot of things that can be done with it."

One idea, he said, would be to remove the wood portion of the building, leaving only the cinder block. Hazen said the roof then could be removed and a new structure built atop the existing building as a foundation.

"It takes a special person to want that," he said. "I would expect to get somewhere between $100 and $100,000.

"It would make a great private RV park. It's a beautiful piece of property."

Auction details

The former Enchanted Inn restaurant will be sold online.

Where: advancedauctions.hibid.com See website for details.

When: The auction began at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and ends at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.

What: Former Enchanted Inn restaurant, 4815 S. Concord St., Davenport.

