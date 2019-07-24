If you happen to catch the Cubs-Brewers game on Friday, there will be a special Q-C connection before the first pitch flies.
At the 7:10 p.m. game in Milwaukee's Miller Park, the Sanctuary Choir of Davenport's First Presbyterian Church will perform the National Anthem, director Matt Bishop said recently.
As part of the choir's tradition of music outreach tours, the ensemble is making a three-day trip to Brew City this weekend. In addition to the baseball game, the First Pres choir will offer a concert of sacred choral music at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church on Saturday as a benefit for Hope Street Ministry in Milwaukee — an organization that helps "broken" people recovering from addiction, mental illness and urban trauma.
It also will provide music at the Sunday morning worship service at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in the suburb of Mequon. In the choir’s repertoire for the trip are anthems, spirituals, and classical choral works that it has sung throughout the year, including longstanding favorites, Bishop said, noting they're accompanied by organist Alex Gilson.
This trip follows a successful 11-day tour of Germany in June 2018, in which the choir performed in historic churches in Berlin, Leipzig, Erfurt and Kaiserslautern. On that trip, the choir also raised money for various refugee organizations and acted as cultural delegates on a visit to Davenport’s sister city (Kaiserslautern).
With 85 singers, the FPC Sanctuary Choir sings at two worship services on Sunday mornings from September through May, and select Sundays during the summer, including the church’s annual Jazz Liturgy during the Bix Jazz Festival.
The choir was featured for over two decades as part of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concerts and twice on national PBS-TV. It's premiered choral works and arrangements, including anthems by such renowned composers as William Mathias, Howard Helvey, John Gere, Gary Fry, Stephen Mager, Mack Wilberg, and most recently a new work by Hollywood film composer Jay Flood.