Maintenance continues on Davenport's Junior Theatre building, located on the Annie Wittenmyer campus, with the expected replacement of seven windows on the north side of the building.
The work is expected to cost about $54,464 and will be done by Renaissance Restoration, Davenport. The building known as the Mary Fluhrer Nighswander Theater originally was a chapel serving what was then the Iowa Orphan's Home at Eastern Avenue and 29th Stteet. It was built in 1901.
The windows are in the upstage wall of the theater so they will be covered over, Daniel Sheridan, performing arts supervisor for the city's parks and recreation department, said.
The work should be done the first two weeks of June, he said, but passers-by may notice a chain link fence and scaffolding going up before then.
In 2017, the theater got new paint, new seats and carpet as part a $152,000 facelift. Sub-flooring also was replaced.