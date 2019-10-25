Warehouse-to-loft transformation wraps up With a short announcement Wednesday afternoon, business partners John Ruhl and John Carroll …

Historic Districts in Davenport and what's next The Motor Row and Industrial Historic District is the latest nationally recognized historic district in Davenport, but it has 18 others and a 19th may be in the offing. Historian Jennifer James of Des Moines is working on a National Register nomination for an area closer to the core downtown, to be called the Main Street Commercial Historic District, if it is accepted. This, too, would make tax credits available for buildings that might not qualify for historic status on their own. The city's other historic districts are: West 3rd Street Crescent Warehouse Hamburg College Square Cork Hill Bridge Avenue Prospect Park Village of East Davenport East 14th Street McClellan Heights Marycrest College Riverview Terrace Vander Veer Park Oak Lane Iowa Soldiers' Orphans' Home Columbia Avenue Oakdale Memorial Gardens St. Katherine's (Senior Living)

Downtown RI, Moline are historic districts too Moline's downtown also is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and Rock Island's is expected to be officially confirmed in December, Miles Brainard, with the city's community development department, said. • Moline's Downtown Commercial Historic District contains 113 buildings representing 14 architectural styles. The application for nomination was written by Moline resident Barb Sandberg within a 2½-month period during the summer of 2006, researching and compiling all the documentation necessary. • Rock Island's downtown boundaries are not smooth, but in general extend from 14th to 21st streets and from 1st through 5th avenues. The area contains 119 structures listed as "contributing" and 28 as "non-contributing." Among the diverse contributing structures are the Safety Building, old First National Bank, WHBF tower and Rock Island County Courthouse.

How get listed To be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, administered by the National Park Service, a property or district must be at least 50 years old and show significance in at least one of four categories. One category is that the property or district is "associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history." That is criteria for the Motor Row and Industrial Historic District, with 1877-1959 as the period of significance. Other categories are that the property: • Was associated with the lives of persons significant in the past; • Embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction; • Represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity. • Has yielded, or is likely to yield, information important in history or prehistory. An application with documentation is drawn up, then submitted to a local preservation review board and, if deemed worthy, forwarded to a state board. Once a state board approves and forwards to the federal level, listing is virtually assured.