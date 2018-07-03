The state School Budget Review Committee shortly before 2 p.m. today approved Davenport Community School district’s request for spending authority for $1.13 million to fund an enhanced security plan for the district.
The vote was 4-1.
School Superintendent Art Tate appeared before the committee to ask to use rainy day funds to hire additional positions that would increase security. They include a district-level security and outreach specialist, more school resource officers, and additional unarmed campus security guards.
Review committee member Keith England cast the dissenting vote. After the meeting he said the district needs to “live within their dollar figure.”
Committee member Leland Tack voted in favor of the request, but said it was a hard decision.
“I struggled with the request," he said, adding the board will need to spend more money in the future.
This story will be updated.