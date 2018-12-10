The Davenport school district expects to finish re-evaluating scores of learning plans for its special education students by April 23, a massive effort to bring the district back into state compliance.
“We still have some heavy lifting to do, but we still believe we’re going to get the individual citations done,” Susan Downs, interim director of exceptional education, said at the school board meeting Monday night. “But those are only one piece of our accreditation; the disproportionality is a bigger one.”
The state of Iowa is forcing the district to re-do the plans after the district was found to have cut corners and denied services to some of its most vulnerable students. The state has also set mandates for the district aimed at correcting other problems in Davenport schools, including overspending its budget.
The State Education Board determined during Davenport’s Nov. 14 update that the district needed a second, more in-depth on-site visit to address the district’s problems. The state board has requested regular progress updates.
Part of the state’s requirements are that the district provide compensatory education hours for special education students who were denied appropriate services; the re-evaluations identify those students.
The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (AEA) has stepped in to help with hiring teachers to deliver those services. Downs said the AEA’s process is faster, and they are able to pay more.
“We were having trouble recruiting to complete those hours outside of school hours, which is when we need to do it,” Downs said. “ … (The AEA) will bill us back that money, but that allows us to recruit people.”
So far, eight students have completed all of their compensatory education hours, out of the 158 who have been identified as being owed. Another 57 are currently receiving services, 56 are waiting on having a teacher assigned to them and 37 either have parents who declined services, or have failed to show up to their scheduled meetings.
“Every student should now have a teacher assigned in the next week or so,” Downs said.
While some students will receive compensatory education over several weeks, others will require a year and a half or two years of services to make up those education hours.
Another 258 affected students are no longer in the district, or within the AEA’s jurisdiction. Downs said attempts to contact these students are being made through phone calls and, if necessary, through mailed letters.
“If we can’t (contact them), the state and the AEA said we can close them out, but we don’t want to do those until we do our due diligence.”
In other news, the board renewed the district’s contract with SU Insurance, albeit by a split vote. President Ralph Johanson and Director Julie DeSalvo voted against renewing the contract, while Vice-President Linda Hayes and Directors Allison Beck, Daniel Gosa and Bruce Potts voted in favor of renewing it. Director Clyde Mayfield was not present.
CFO Claudia Wood said the renewal was several months late and that SU Insurance had been providing services for the last financial quarter without pay, with the expectation of the contract being renewed.
SU insurance covers equipment breakdown insurance, and the renewal would cost $304,162 out of the managing fund, as compared with last year’s cost of $315,915.
“I’m not prepared to approve this,” De Salvo said. “ … I appreciate paying it out of the management fund, instead of out of the general fund, but I’d feel more comfortable saying yes if I had more information.”
Johanson said he did not wish to renew the contract while the district was “under the microscope” for having contracts without board approval.
“I want to be so careful about this, and encourage all of us to,” he said. “ … That’s one of the things the state doesn’t like, is timing issues.”
Both Beck and Hayes said they voted in favor of the renewal because the district was already using SU Insurance’s services.