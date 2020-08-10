You are the owner of this article.
Davenport School Board announces process to fill vacant board seat
Davenport School Board announces process to fill vacant board seat

Clyde Mayfield

The Davenport School Board will fill the remainder of the term on the board left after the death of Director Clyde Mayfield.

The board will accept letters of interest from members of the community. Letters must be received by the board secretary no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. Those submitting letters of interest will be interviewed in a special-call open session during the week of Aug. 17, with the exact date and time to be determined.

The board will vote to select an individual to complete the vacant term during its regular board meeting on Monday, Aug. 24.

The individual selected will be sworn in immediately and become part of the board.

Letters of interest may be dropped off to Board Secretary Mary Correthers in Room 221, Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St.,  Davenport, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or emailed to correthersm@davenportschools.org.

