Davenport School Board approves budget cuts, including closing of Keystone Academy

John Kealey, a social studies teacher at Davenport West High School and president of the Davenport Education Association that represents more than 1,200 district employees, told the board that no one is happy about the cuts or the time frame given to make those cuts by the School Budget Review Committee.

“We are all caretakers of our students, and we cannot fiddle while Rome burns,” he said. “All groups must tighten their belts with the DEA and put this district in the black and do so now.

“We are willing to make financial sacrifices to keep our teachers and librarians employed.”

Several people at Thursday's meeting lamented the closing of Keystone Academy, as the students will mostly be placed in their home schools, though separated from the rest of the student body as necessary. Keystone teachers said separating students is not a good idea and that such a move is not in the best interest of the students with special needs or behavioral or disciplinary problems.