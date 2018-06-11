After some discussion and two votes against the proposal, the Davenport School Board approved new bell times Monday night.
Board members Allison Beck and Daniel Gosa opposed the change. Beck said that she was especially concerned about the start times for intermediate schools. Board member Julie DeSalvo said she, too, is concerned about the late intermediate start times, and would like to see how savings have been accomplished a year from now.
“We’re in a financial crunch,” said board member Clyde Mayfield. “I’d rather it be an inconvenience with the busing than closing schools.”
“I think it’s pretty obvious that none of us are really keen on this,” said board president Ralph Johanson, who said he had heard from many people who were opposed to the change.
Earlier, Mike Maloney, district director of operations, said that new bell times will save the district $300,000. The new times, which were developed with the help of a consultant, will decrease the number of buses from 80 to 75, he said previously.
New times, including Davenport parochial schools, are:
- Elementary schools including Buffalo: From 7:35 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
- Assumption High School: From 7:45 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- JFK Catholic School: From 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
- Trinity Lutheran School: From 7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. to 7:35 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
- Keystone Academy: From 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. to 8:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
- All Saints Catholic School: From 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. to 7:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School: From 8:05 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.
- High schools: From 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
- Intermediate schools, as well as Walcott and Blue Grass Elementary: 8:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. to 9:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Children’s Village Preschool: No change.
During an open forum, the board heard several speakers, including Buffalo Mayor Doug Anderson and Heidi Behning, who spoke on behalf of her husband, Buffalo Police Chief Terry "TJ" Behning. Both encouraged the board to keep Buffalo Elementary School open, responding to the school’s inclusion on a list of school-closing options that the district is considering as part of its Vision 2020 plan.
At least 11 people in the audience, including Anderson, wore bright green “Buffalo Elementary” T-shirts in support of the school.
Public forums for the community to provide feedback about the considerations will be held at 6 p.m. today at West High School and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at North High School.
To see school-closing options, visit http://www.davenportschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/School-Closings-Choices-A-thru-E-June-2018_6-8-2018.pdf.