Learn more about Davenport School Board candidates at an upcoming forum.
The school district will host a forum from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport. It also will be broadcast live on COZI (D3) and streamed on KWQC.com.
There are 14 candidates running for four open seats. The candidates are Mark Holloway, Karen Kline-Jerome, Michael DeVol, Kent Paustian, Jenner Kealey, Dan Gosa, Lori Janke, Jennifer Starr, Linda Hayes, Craig Piggott, Kari Dugan, Gene Guy, Kai Dickmann and Catarina Bolton. Gosa and Hayes are incumbents.