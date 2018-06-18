As the Davenport School Board continued discussions Monday on which schools may be closing in the near future in order to save money, board member Allison Beck offered a plan that, if the numbers work out, may affect the fewest students.
“My idea is to look into moving the students that are currently at Monroe Elementary, which is an old building and needs a lot of work, into the Smart building which is already a proposal,” Beck said.
“But rather than just sinking money into renovating that building so it meets elementary standards, because right now it’s an intermediate school, but adding a few classrooms so that we can retain a majority of the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students at that campus and make it a K-8 facility.”
Money already will have to be put into Smart to convert it for elementary school students, which includes playground areas and toilets, she said.
“So there is a fair amount of money that will have to go into it anyway and we all know with construction projects, if you’ve got a construction project it’s easier and cheaper to add to the project while the construction people already are on site than to come back three years later and add something else,” Beck said.
Smart Intermediate and Monroe Elementary are essentially on the same block, she added, so there would be no change in transportation.
“There would be no changes in boundaries necessarily, although we would probably have to move some intermediate students to other schools,” she said. “But it will be a much more subtle redistricting, in my mind, if it’s feasible. But on the other hand it comes with potentially additional staffing. It would be a much larger school than it is now. So there are pros and cons."
The goal, she said, is to reduce the impact on the students as much as possible if a school has to close.
Like all the other board members, Beck said she would “rather see us trying to save money without closing a school, particularly a school south of Locust Street where there already have been numerous school closures.”
Many of those schools south of Locust Street are in areas where parents need more support. Moving those students out of their neighborhoods into other schools would be too big of a disruption for them.
“I was trying to think outside of the box,” Beck said of her idea. “The worse thing they can say is no.”
Superintendent Art Tate said that staff will have to crunch the numbers and see where Beck’s idea takes them.
Board member Bruce Potts said he agreed with Beck’s idea.
“It preserves the sixth graders in that intermediate environment where they have access to a lot more curriculum choices,” Potts said. “They were talking about in the elementary school they have science and social studies and they alternate every other day. In the intermediate school, they have science every day and it’s a lab class. They have social studies every day. They have exposure to all the other co-curricular activities, all the clubs, all the groups, the student council, the TAG teacher that’s in the building, they have access to all that.”
Potts said that his biggest concern is to solve the financial problem now, so that the board will not have to engage in the same process a few years down the road.
“I want to solve the financial problem and if we have to do it big, the do it big,” he said. “I don’t want to have to come back here and do this all over again three or four years down the road.”
About a dozen people from Buffalo attended the meeting to hear what the board expects to do with that school, but walked away happy when board members said they could not see closing Buffalo and shipping the students so far from their homes
Board member Clyde Mayfield again said he is opposed to closing any schools.
“I was here when we had 18,000 students in the district,” Mayfield said. “Now, there are some things out of our control, such as how many children people have. But beyond that we need to figure out why the district continues to lose students.”
The district should be a model of excellence, Mayfield said. To be that model of excellence, the district must get its financial house in order and find out why students are leaving the district, he added.