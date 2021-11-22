Davenport School Board recognized by school board association

The Davenport School Board was one of seven school districts to be recognized by the Iowa Association of School Boards for attending and implementing professional development trainings for board members.
Four members, a majority of the district's governing board, won the Better Boardsmanship Award. As a result, the school board received the Team Achievement Award, one of seven schools to do so.
School Board President Dan Gosa, Vice President Linda Hayes, and members Karen Kline-Jerome and Kent Paustian received Better Boardsmanship Awards. Gosa said the awards were based on a points system, and board members could achieve the awards by attending a certain number of trainings.
In 2012, the Davenport School District Board voted not to spend $10,459 to renew the district's annual membership in the Iowa Association of School Boards. The school district's board more recently rejoined the association, Gosa said, because of the classes and instruction board members can receive.
Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said this training was one area in which the Iowa Department of Education was relaxing its oversight of the Davenport School District because it was going well.
The Davenport School District has been under direct control of the Iowa State Board of Education since October 2020 to address citations the district received from the state. The board voted to relax some measures, but keep in place others at its board meeting earlier this month. For example, the district is no longer required to contract with a financial advisor with whom it'd been working with as part of its citation efforts, and the district no longer has to contract with the Mississippi Bend for leadership services.
But, the superintendent is still required to report to the state board rather than the district's.
"We want to be as tightly aligned with the Iowa Association of School Boards, UEN (Urban Education Network of Iowa) and school administrators of Iowa," Schneckloth said. "These organizations that are ahead of new legislation that are ahead of rule making, and policy that help guide the governance of school boards."