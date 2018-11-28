The Davenport School Board reluctantly came to a consensus over a proposal to cut more than $13 million from its budget and eliminate 83 positions in order to meet a deadline set by Iowa’s School Budget Review Committee.
About 45 people attended the meeting held Wednesday at the Jim Hester Board Room at the J.B. Young.
A final vote on the budget proposal will be held Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Board member Bruce Potts said that “Nobody wants to reduce the number of teachers we have. The saving grace is that the majority of these people will be recalled due to natural attrition; probably not all of them, but most of them will be recalled. But it still means a reduction of 83 teachers in the class.
“Our enrollment has declined and declined and declined and we haven’t reduced teachers,” Potts said. “The smaller the class size the more effect that classroom sometimes operates but you can’t pay people on good intentions.
“We’re screwed,” Potts said, adding that there has to be a plan to stem the tide of students leaving and getting people into the district.
Board member Clyde Mayfield agreed with Potts said that, “I’ve heard this discussion before.”
“If we don’t do anything, I don’t care what board it is, if we don’t solve the problem we’ll be right back here. We’re still not solving the problem as we all know and we’ve been putting it off and putting it off and we’ve got to wish upon a star and it’s not going to fix it.”
After going through a detailed discussion about what is on the chopping block, board president Ralph Johanson asked board members if they could come to a consensus on the plan.
Mayfield said that while he doesn’t agree with it, “we have to deal with this immediately.”
The question Mayfield had is what it will mean to the future of the district. “As we cut programs and consolidate and close schools, you’re talking about somebody being left out.” Those left out will be in the central city, he said.
Board Vice-president Linda Hayes, who attended the School Budget Review Committee in October, said that, “it’s clear that they are looking for radical cuts.”
“We were looking at these cuts over a five year period only to find out that it was misunderstood and it was over a two year period, so they’re looking for us to have a positive balance within two years and they were very serious about it.” Additionally, she said, the SBRC wanted the board to be unified in its decisions.
Hayes said she doesn’t like the plan but if it can be amended over time as new information becomes available then she will support it.
Board member Allison Beck said that, “I don’t like voting for this or supporting this, but I know it has to be done.” But as new information becomes available on possible other places to cut, she said she looks forward to “avoiding changes that directly affect the classroom as much as possible.”
Board member Daniel Gosa said that, “It definitely sucks.”
“I understand we have to make cuts,” he said, but if it is “an evolving plan and it can change I will support it.”
Board member Julie DeSalvo said she has been working on a project with the backing of the board since September. The district brought in an auditor who has been looking strictly at the administration building and its processes and has found a way to make significant savings in the hiring and purchasing processes. The auditor has been working for free on his own time, she added.
That auditor, she said, is taking it to more of an extreme with the knowledge of what the board is facing and is now looking at multiple departments.
Given what that auditor may find, DeSalvo said that, “I hope that that we can help take some of these items off the plan eventually and this plan will be fluid.”
DeSalvo said she will support the plan even though she doesn’t like its effect on the students and staff.
She asked that the public support the board’s decisions. “If you want the state to come in and take over this district, talk about people that have no idea what happens in our community. If we don’t do it then we’ll have someone else come in and do it for us which could be even worse.”
Several members of the public were given time to speak before the board began its discussions about the proposed budget. A couple of them called for the members of the school board to step down and blamed the board for the current situation.
However, Davenport resident Ann McGlynn was succinct in telling the board that Iowa’s leaders have “starved the Davenport Community School District for decades, allowing them to spend $175 less per student than other districts in the state, to the tune of approximately $2.5 million a year, give or take, since around 1970.
“Nevertheless, the people of the district work their tail ends off to serve one of the most beautifully diverse student bodies in the state of Iowa - including students who come from excruciatingly difficult circumstances, often times because of systemic marginalization by our society,” she added.
“The district is looked down upon instead of celebrated and cherished for trying its collective level best to grow and encourage all kids. People very unfortunately choose other districts, and the resource gap widens,” McGlynn said.
“The now-former superintendent (Art Tate) puts his career on the line to try to convince the state of the error of its funding ways,” she added. “The state threatens to take his superintendent's license in a lengthy punishment process, but ends up giving him a slap on the wrist. He sees the writing on the wall and steps away.
“The state legislature throws us a pittance of reducing the disparity to $170 less per student last session - for one whole year. Gee whiz, thanks for that,” McGlynn said.
The representative for AFSCME, or the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Earlene Anderson, said that the union is there to work with the district in helping to solve its financial problems.
After the meeting, interim superintendent T. J. Schneckloth said that a declining enrollment along with little extra financial help from the state is what is causing the district to make these decisions.
“Since 2008 to our current day, we have lost 900 students,” he said. The State of Iowa provides the district about $6,500 per student.
“And in that time period we received an additional $50 million and our student to teacher ratio has stayed very similar,” Schneckloth said. “Over that time period the lack of reductions is what is causing this. About 80 to 85 percent of our budget is human capital.”
The vast majority of the cuts will be coming in the next school year, he said. In the meantime the district has a hiring freeze so that it can “capture as much savings as we can,” Schneckloth added.
While the budget calls for 83 certified staff to be cut, Schneckloth said he is hopeful that normal attrition in way of teachers retiring or moving to other districts, will lessen that number.
While the goal is to limit as much as possible the impact the cuts will have to the district’s workforce and the students, Schneckloth added that, “The loss of that amount of money is going to affect people. We are going to look for reductions outside of the classroom as much as possible.”
The district must balance its budget by the end of the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new timeline set by the School Budget Review Committee, or SBRC, is a nonpartisan body established by the legislature with authority in school budgeting and accounting.
Davenport’s administration had been working toward having a positive unspent balance by the end of 2023. Instead, Davenport will need to do that in two years, and create a five-year plan that shows the necessary budget cuts are sustainable.