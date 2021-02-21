Davenport school board to discuss start dates for 2021-22 school year, hours of instruction

Davenport Community School Board members will hold an open meeting at 5 p.m. Monday with city of Davenport officials to discuss the student resource officer memorandum of understanding.

That meeting can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/vQqm7IPHtTc

The regular meeting of the Davenport School Board will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Among the items the school board will discuss are the start dates for the 2021-2022 school year, approval to rescind the pandemic resolution, approval of 1,080 hours of instruction for the 2021-2022 school year and approval of a resolution for the sale of property for the widening of Brady Street.

The board will also discuss and vote on the superintendent and board goals, and approval of the Eastern Iowa Community College District Statement of Support.

The school board meeting will be livestreamed at: https://youtu.be/rCBKiibqNRk

Public Dial-in is: 1 (563) 445-5001 Conference ID: 1256783

