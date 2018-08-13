The Davenport School Board plans to hold another meeting to discuss Vision 2020 plans, including a proposal to consolidate middle schools.
Board member Allison Beck presented the plan Monday night at the board’s regular meeting.
“I propose that we consolidate at least two middle schools, and probably three, with their neighboring elementary schools,” she said. “We do this by using PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, which can be used for construction) money to add classrooms.”
“With that, it’s a big change. But it would free up three elementary school buildings, which could be repurposed or sold,” she explained. “It would keep elementary education in the neighborhood. We could reduce some staff because we have a larger building.”
The district would keep boundaries the same, so that no students would be moved.
The plan probably isn’t feasible for this coming school year but it falls into the “not kick the can down the road” category, she said.
“The idea is that we have PPEL money for renovation, and could use that to generate general-fund savings.”
Tthe board also weighed the options of finding a replacement for Superintendent Art Tate, who plans to retire June 30, 2019.
“I don’t want to rush into something because we have to hurry to get this through. I want the community involved. I want the teacher involvement ... I think we need to do this right. I would like to do the nationwide search whenever that would have to occur,” said board member Julie DeSalvo.
Board member Clyde Mayfield said the district should seek the best candidate, possibly from inside, and someone with fresh ideas.
The board also discussed use of a search firm and the costs involved.
Additionally, several people spoke during a public forum.
“It’s been said by board and community members alike that declining enrollment in the district needs to be addressed, and to find ways to reverse that trend, rather than accepting it as a given and continuing to strip communities of their neighborhood schools,” one speaker, Karen Gordon, said. “Again, when people don’t feel important or listened to, they leave. If there is a way to change enrollment trends, listening to and involving the community is a great starting point.
“We can help. Our voices matter. Please listen.”
Catarina Bolton, one of the founders of the District Wide Davenport PTO, gave a presentation about district issues. “We want to form an alliance with the district,” she said.
The board also discussed advantages and disadvantages of lower-grade open enrollment. “If you increase the options a parent has, you increase the likelihood they stay in our schools,” board member Bruce Potts said.
Mayfield said such an initiative would be harmful to the district’s diversity plan.