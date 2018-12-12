A Davenport Community District School District bus collided with a pickup Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.
Police said the crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. in the 3700 block of Rockingham Road at Gayman Ave.
Police have not released all of the details of the crash, but the bus struck the driver’s side back passenger door of a Ford pickup.
According to Davenport School District spokeswoman Dawn Saul, the school bus, operated by Durham School Services, had 12 students on the bus at the time of the crash.
All students were released to their parents, Saul said. However, Saul reported that the parents of one student took the child for a medical examination after the student complained of neck pain.