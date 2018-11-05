Enrollment in the Davenport School District continues to decline, while neighboring districts experience smaller declines or growth.
According to certified enrollment reported to the Iowa Board of Education for the past five years, in 2013-14, Davenport Community School District had 15,981 students. In 2017-18, Davenport had 15,233 students, or 748 fewer.
During that same time period, the Pleasant Valley district enrollment increased from 4,289 to 4,922, an increase of 633.
Interim Davenport Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said Monday he will continue to ensure the district is "providing a high quality of education for our students. That’s the number one thing that we can ensure" to address enrollment and "keep working with those systems that attract families and students."
He added that he will continue district programming that is "second to none."
Meanwhile, other districts saw less significant fluctuations. Bettendorf's enrollment increased from 4,011 to 4,100 , or 89 students over five years. But between 2016-17 and 2017-18, there was a decrease of 34 students when enrollment went from 4,134 to 4,100.
The North Scott district enrollment was 2,949 in 2013-14 and within five years increased to 3,035, with a slight dip from the 2016-17 enrollment of 3,062.
The certified enrollment count is taken on the first day of October every year, or the next Monday if Oct. 1 falls on a weekend. It counts enrolled resident students, the number used for the state school funding formula calculation.
The Iowa school funding formula was written in the 1970s, when it set a certain amount of money the state would spend per student. Money provided per student varies based on the school district, an inequity former Davenport Superintendent Art Tate drew to the attention of the community and legislators.
Tate was reprimanded after he spent more of the district’s cash reserves than the state authorized to make up the gap, because Davenport receives less than some other districts.
Tate resigned as superintendent effective Oct. 31. Previously, he had announced he would retire June 30.