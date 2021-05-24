Davenport School Museum to reopen June 4

The Davenport School Museum will reopen June 4 in time for those planning class reunions.

Yearbooks, school newspapers, and other items from all Davenport High Schools are contained in the collection located on the first floor of the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St.

In celebration, a new display will showcase artifacts that 50-year students will recognize — records, 8-track tapes, pictures of local hangouts, etc. Former students are encouraged to donate their own class memorabilia for the museum display.

Reopening of the Davenport School Museum is in conjunction with Quad-City Museum Week, celebrated the first week in June.

Museum hours are: Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://qcmuseumweek.com/specials

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0