Davenport schools anxious to return to 'actual instruction' with online learning

In preparation, Kobylski said he was asking teachers to get certified in Google Classrooms next week. The free certification requires a 12-hour program to help teachers get acquainted with the program and utilize it to its “fullest capabilities.” The platform would be used for elementary and intermediate students. High school students would use Edgenuity.

Once the district gets approval, Kobylski said they could have online courses ready in four or five days.

Even with state approval, there’s an accessibility problem. Davenport is 1:1, which means there’s at least one device — in Davenport’s case, Chromebooks — per student, but having a device doesn’t guarantee internet access. “That’s not just a Davenport issue,” Kobylski said. “That’s an Iowa issue. That’s a national issue.”

To get a sense of the scope of students who need help with access, Davenport sent out a phone blast Friday afternoon to gauge which households need help, either with Chromebooks or internet. Kobylski said they also planned to print out paper packets with instructions for parents to pick up at the same sites offering free lunches for kids. “That’s a really low-end solution,” he said. “We’re trying to find some more creative solutions.”