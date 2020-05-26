Davenport Schools, bit by bit, forge ahead with reopening plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Step by step, the Davenport School Board is planning the return of administrators, students and sports, with a school start date of Aug. 24.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures, administrators continue to plan for sessions to begin again.

During a regular school board meeting Tuesday, Davenport Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said a virtual graduation program will be broadcast June 6 on KWQC. “We’ll try to make it as meaningful as we possibly can,” he said.

In the meantime, the district administration center and its tenants will open Monday, Kobylski said.

Summer school will tentatively begin July 15, with a later-than-usual start date.

Additionally, Koblski said, the district is “knee-deep in a hiring cycle” because many educators are retiring.