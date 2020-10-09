Davenport schools cancel musical performances

The Davenport Community School District has canceled the Band Spectacular and Holiday Concert.
The cancellations have been made from an abundance of safety and caution for students, their families, and the greater Davenport community as COVID cases continue to rise within the county.
High Schools may host recorded or live-streamed concerts in place of the Holiday Concert. Each school may also choose to allow a live performance where participants and audience members wear masks and social distance, with the audience limited to 25% capacity of the hall.
Information on how each school will proceed with concerts will come from the school itself and be sent to families.
The Band Spectacular was scheduled for Tuesday at Brady Street Stadium.
The Holiday Concert was scheduled for December 1 at the Adler Theatre.
