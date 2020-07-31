Davenport Schools Foundation awards more than $90,000 in college scholarships

The Davenport Schools Foundation has announced a record-breaking year in college scholarships awarded to students in its 2020 senior class.

More than $90,000 in college scholarships was awarded to graduating high school seniors and college-enrolled students for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release.

“The Davenport Schools Foundation is proud our scholarships program identifies a broad cross-section of talented students from throughout the Davenport community,” said Sherry Freese, co-chairperson of the selection committee. “Working with our donors, we are able to give our scholarship recipients the opportunity to pursue their post-secondary education goals.”

In 1990 the Davenport Schools Foundation began its trusteeship for scholarships with the Helen Pohling Scholarship. Now the foundation’s scholarship committee oversees more than 30 different scholarships; and this year, awarded more than $75,000 to graduating seniors at North, Central, West and Mid City High, plus an additional $17,000 in recurring scholarships.