Davenport Schools Foundation awards more than $90,000 in college scholarships

The Davenport Schools Foundation has announced a record-breaking year in college scholarships awarded to students in its 2020 senior class.
More than $90,000 in college scholarships was awarded to graduating high school seniors and college-enrolled students for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release.
“The Davenport Schools Foundation is proud our scholarships program identifies a broad cross-section of talented students from throughout the Davenport community,” said Sherry Freese, co-chairperson of the selection committee. “Working with our donors, we are able to give our scholarship recipients the opportunity to pursue their post-secondary education goals.”
In 1990 the Davenport Schools Foundation began its trusteeship for scholarships with the Helen Pohling Scholarship. Now the foundation’s scholarship committee oversees more than 30 different scholarships; and this year, awarded more than $75,000 to graduating seniors at North, Central, West and Mid City High, plus an additional $17,000 in recurring scholarships.
More than 75 applicants applied for scholarships awarded to more than 40 students. Some scholarships had multiple recipients.
The criteria for most of the scholarships includes outstanding academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities and community service, and a GPA of 3.25 or an ACT score of at least 24. Several are also based on financial need.
The foundation distributes financial assistance to schools through the Great Minds Program for enrichment activities and recognizes outstanding achievements of students of various ages in the arts and sciences.
For more information on how to create a scholarship fund, contact Ami Wells, executive director, at wellsa@davenportschools.org or call 563-336-7436.
