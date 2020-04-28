Davenport Schools hires state-appointed advisor to lead special ed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new special education director will join Davenport Schools, but it will be offered to someone who’s been working with the district for two years.

Superintendent Robert Kobylski told the school board Monday he wanted to offer the executive director of special education and early childhood job to Sandy Schmitz, the state-appointed implementation advisor to the district, effective July 1.

The total compensation package for the newly-created position is about $212,000, but does not include the 9% annuity administrators in the district receive as part of their compensation. Kobylski said he intended to talk to the board in the future about managing administrator annuities.

Schmitz is the perfect person for the job, Kobylski said, adding that he looked broadly for a candidate at first. Because Schmitz has already been working with the district as a liaison with the Department of Education, he said the transition would be smoother than bringing in a new person.

“We know our special education department is a department that requires a great deal of attention, and energy, and legal advice, soundness of leadership, and a vision for the direction of what special education delivery needs to look like, with a focus on the needs of our students,” Kobylski said.