Davenport schools to go online-only for 10 school days, starting Monday

Davenport Schools will move to online only schooling beginning Monday through Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases and positivity rate are increasing in Scott County.

The decision was made among Davenport Community School District, the School Board of Directors and the Davenport Education Association, with the advice of the Scott County Health Department, the district said in a statement to parents.

For those 10 days, all in-person activities and practices will be suspended.

The district will provide daily meal pick-up for hybrid students who will transition to online learning. Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, meals will be available to pick-up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sudlow Intermediate, Smart Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, Wood Intermediate, and Buffalo Elementary School. All meal pick-ups one breakfast and one lunch per student, per day.

Davenport Learning Center will distribute meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays only for weekly meal pick-up.

Meal pick-up locations will be closed for school calendar holidays.

The district said it will work with school-based therapists to provide telehealth services to students on their caseloads. Community providers will also offer virtual support to students based on need. School nurses will continue to provide nursing services virtually related to health counseling, immunization requirements, completion of state immunization audit, the district said.