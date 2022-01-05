 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport schools to start 2 hours late Thursday
0 Comments
alert top story topical

Davenport schools to start 2 hours late Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Davenport Community Schools Logo

The Davenport Community School District has announced that Thursday’s classes will start two hours late due to the inclement weather.

The overnight low Wednesday into Thursday is expected to fall to minus 1, while the high temperature Thursday is expected to reach 6 degrees.

The low Thursday night into Friday is expected to be minus 10, with a high Friday of 9.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 36 degrees for a high Saturday before falling back to a high in the middle teens on Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News