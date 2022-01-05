Davenport schools to start 2 hours late Thursday

The Davenport Community School District has announced that Thursday’s classes will start two hours late due to the inclement weather.
The overnight low Wednesday into Thursday is expected to fall to minus 1, while the high temperature Thursday is expected to reach 6 degrees.
The low Thursday night into Friday is expected to be minus 10, with a high Friday of 9.
Temperatures are expected to climb to 36 degrees for a high Saturday before falling back to a high in the middle teens on Sunday.
Tags
Thomas Geyer
