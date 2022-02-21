 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport seeks volunteers to help clean up streets and streams

City of Davenport logo

Davenport will once again hold the Corridor Cleanup from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19. 

The annual event is designed to help with the transition from winter to spring by bringing community members together with the common goal of keeping the streets and streams clean.

Volunteers will pick up litter along major corridors throughout the city. A full list of locations where cleaning is scheduled can be found at davenportiowa.com/cc.

Weather is variable in March so participants should dress accordingly and check for updates about times and locations.

Everyone in the community is invited to participate. Individuals younger than 18 years must have adult supervision.

Volunteers registered by March 10 will receive an Xstream Cleanup T-shirt in recognition of their efforts.

For more information or to register, visit www.davenportiowa.com/cc.

