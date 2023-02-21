A registered sex offender living at the Davenport work-release facility is accused of sexually abusing two women in separate weekend incidents, police said.

One of the incidents occurred in the vestibule of the 7th Judicial District Correctional Services building in downtown Davenport, which houses the residential work-release program, records show

Lloyd B. Morrison, 41 is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, according to court records. One count is related to an incident that reportedly occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday at the Department of Corrections facility at 605 N. Main St.

The second incident occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday at the Shell station at 1139 Brady St.

In both cases, authorities accuse Morrison of grabbing a woman below the waist. Neither victims' age was included in the records.

On Saturday, he approached the victim in the vestibule of the Main Street building and said something that made her uncomfortable, records show. She walked away from him but later returned to the vestibule and Morrison, still there, grabbed her. She went back into the building, and the doors locked behind her. Morrison then left.

The encounter was recorded by at least one video camera, records state. The victim reported the incident to police on Sunday.

Sunday morning at the gas station, Morrison grabbed another female, then ran away south on Brady Street, according to court records. At least two other people witnessed the incident, and one person followed Morrison when he ran.

When Davenport police officers arrived, Morrison refused to identify himself to the officers, reports show. They used information they found on him and his photograph on the sex offender registry to identify him, police said.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of harassment of a public official because of his alleged lack of cooperation with officers, court records state.

Morrison remained in custody Monday afternoon, according to the Scott County Jail website. He has a total bond of $20,000, and it must be paid in cash for him to be released.

He made his initial court appearance on Monday, and his next court date is scheduled for March 2.